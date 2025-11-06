Jubilee Hills bypoll: Cops deny permission for Bandi Sanjay’s meeting, says BJP

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party has strongly condemned the Hyderabad Police’s decision to revoke permission for the public meeting scheduled to be addressed by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday, November 6, at Borabanda, in the context of the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll.

The party alleged that the move reflects “political pressure exerted by the Congress government in Telangana.”

Also Read Jubilee Hills residents demand resolution of civic issues ahead of bypoll

BJP election incharge slams police

BJP election in-charge Dharmarao criticised the police “for first granting and then suddenly cancelling permission for the event.”

He said such decisions “expose the government’s intolerance toward the BJP’s growing public support” and accused the Congress of “misusing administrative machinery to obstruct the saffron party’s campaign activities.”

Will go ahead with Borabanda meeting: BJP

“The police should act in accordance with the law, not under Congress dictation,” Dharmarao said, asserting that the BJP would go ahead with the Borabanda meeting for the Jubilee Hills bypoll as planned in the evening.

He called upon party workers, leaders, and supporters to gather in large numbers and make the meeting a success.

Urging the Election Commission to take note of the incident, Dharmarao demanded that the Commission ensure free and fair conduct of the election campaign.

He emphasised that it is the police’s duty to facilitate BJP programmes and maintain order, “not to suppress democratic activities.”

Jubilee Hills bypoll on November 11

The Jubilee Hills by-election has been necessitated due to the death of three-time Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath in April this year.

The BRS has announced Maganti Sunitha as its candidate for the by-election, while the Congress has picked V Naveen Yadav as its candidate, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has picked Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced that it will support the Congress candidate in the by-election.

The by-election will be held on November 11 and the results will be declared on November 14.