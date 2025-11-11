Jubilee Hills bypoll: Election commission orders case against non locals

Hyderabad: Telangana chief electoral officer C Sudershan Reddy ordered case against non locals in spotted in Jubilee Hills during the by election on Tuesday, November 11.

In a statement, Reddy said that some Electronic Voting Machines malfunctioned during mock polls. Reddy said that EVMs were replaced at nine polling stations. “Polling is being conducted peacefully in the Jubilee Hills constituency. Paramilitary force has been deployed at some polling stations. Three FIRs have been registered so far against non locals,” Reddy added.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate for the Jubilee Hills bypoll confronted the Hyderabad police on Tuesday, November 10.

The police reportedly stopped Sunitha as she arrived at the Borabanda polling station for inspection. In a video shared on social media, a police official is seen asking Sunitha to move aside. Upon being stopped, the BRS candidate asked, ” Several people are coming here to vote, why are you stopping me?”

Following the incident, the BRS candidate confronted the police and asked, “Why are you behaving like rowdy sheeters? Keep causing as much trouble as you can until the 13th, we will see what happens after the 14th. Why are the police assisting a known rowdy sheeter in Borabanda? Why are there no preventive arrests?”

Jubilee Hills by poll

Polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election began on Tuesday morning, November 11 and will continue until 6 pm.

A total of 4.01 lakh registered voters are eligible to cast their votes across 407 polling stations set up in the constituency.