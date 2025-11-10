Jubilee Hills bypoll will decide if Congress lasts 3 years or 3 months: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, November 9 claimed that the Jubilee Hills by election will decide whether Congress government will rule Telangana for three years or three months.

Rao further said that if chief minister A Revanth Reddy is also campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by election, it reflects how scared the Congress is. The Sircilla MLA claimed that if BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha wins the by election, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will return to power in 500 days.

While addressing a rally in Yousufguda division of the Jubilee Hills constituency, KTR claimed that some Congress leaders are planning to take the chief minister’s seat from Revanth Reddy. “The chief minister who claimed that he has no money and cheated people regarding the six guarantees, will he do justice to Jubilee Hills?,” he asked.

The former Telangana IT minister further questioned Revanth Reddy regarding implementation of monthly stipends of Rs 2,500 for women, Rs 4,000 pension for the elderly and stipend of Rs 6,000 for the differently abled.

KTR urged voters to elect the BRS candidate from Jubilee Hills constituency, to teach the Congress government.

During the last day of the campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by-election, the BRS working president, warned the Telangana police for allegedly acting against the BRS. "After November 14, there will be a storm in Telangana, some police officials are acting smart, we will note… pic.twitter.com/m1GFswMibl — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 10, 2025

During the last day of the campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by-election, the BRS working president, warned the Telangana police for allegedly acting against the BRS. “After November 14, there will be a storm in Telangana, some police officials are acting smart, we will note their names and cut their tails when we are back in power,” he concluded.

Jubilee Hills by poll

The Jubilee Hills by-election will be held on November 11 and the results will be declared on November 14.

It is expected to be a triangular fight between BRS, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BRS has fielded Maganti Sunitha, wife of the late Maganti Gopinath, while the Congress has nominated Naveen Yadav. The BJP has chosen Lanka Deepak Reddy, who had unsuccessfully contested the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has extended its support to the Congress.

It holds high stakes for the ruling Congress, which is aiming to wrest the seat from the main opposition, BRS. Having failed to secure even a single seat in the Greater Hyderabad region during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, a victory here is crucial for the Congress to strengthen its urban foothold.