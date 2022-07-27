Jubilee Hills gang rape case: HC imposes conditions for bail of MLA’s son

Hyderabad: Although four minor accused allegedly involved in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case were released on bail, the Telangana high court on Wednesday imposed several conditions for the release of another juvenile accused, who is the son of an MLA.

While granting bail to the accused No. 5, Justice K Surender of Telangana high court said that he has laid down conditions on par with the V Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate-cum-Prl.Magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board for the release of the other four accused.

The high court in its order directed the release of the juvenile on his parents executing parental bond before the concerned court and said that he may be handed over to his parents, on proper identification, if he is not required in any other case.

The mother of the accused shall furnish an undertaking that upon bail the juvenile will not be permitted to come into contact with the victim, associate with any unknown criminal or be exposed to any moral, physical or psychological danger. The parent will also ensure that the petitioner does not repeat the offence and encourage the petitioner to pursue his studies.

The high court in its condition directed the mother of the accused to report to the concerned District Probation Officer (DPO) on the first Monday of every month for a period of six months.

While the District Probation Officer will keep strict vigilance on the activities of the petitioner and submit a monthly report to the board for a period of six months. If the parents of the accused change their place of residence, they have to intimate the same to the board and furnish their new address.

The parents of the accused minor have been directed to deposit the passport of their son before the Juvenile Justice Board, if at all the minor does not have a passport, they have to file an affidavit in this regard.

Soon after the high court directives, the accused was released from the Observation Home he had been lodged at.