Jubilee Hills gets Rs 5 crore facelift ahead of impending polls

Hyderabad: Development projects with an estimated worth of over Rs 5 crore were launched in the Jubilee Hills constituency, with foundational stones being laid on Friday, July 11.

Minister of Transport, Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister for Labour and Employment, Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy and Minister for Agriculture, Thummala Nageswara Rao, laid the foundation stones of various development projects, including a sports park under the Shaikpet flyover.

The project, along with the works on footpaths and Cement and Concrete (CC) roads at Harijan Basti, has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 3.159 crore.

Also Read Jubilee Hills by-election: Congress ticket to minority face unlikely

In Vengal Rao Nagar, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of CC roads at Gurudwara Kaman at a cost of Rs 1.005 crore. CC roads will also be constructed next to the Kamalapuri Association Community Hall in Yusufguda at a cost of Rs 95.75 lakh.

GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijaya Lakshmi, deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha, commissioner RV Karnan, and collector Dasari Harichandana also participated in the event.

Works ahead of impending polls

Locals attribute the sudden spurt in development at Jubilee Hills to no accident or genuine civic concern on the part of the authorities. With a by-election looming after the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, the constituency has become a hotbed of politics. Parties are rushing to make their presence felt, and new projects appear to be part of that effort.

GHMC polls are also impending, and the city is gradually becoming a political canvas, with voters observing who is doing what, and how quickly, before the mood for the polls sets in.