Jubilee Hills MLA, GHMC and HYDRAA chiefs inspect Krishnanagar waterlogging

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Jubilee Hills Naveen Yadav, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan and HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Friday, May 8, visited Krishnanagar in Yousufguda Circle to inspect recurring waterlogging issues ahead of the monsoon season.

The team conducted a field-level review of roads, storm water drains and low-lying stretches where heavy accumulation of silt has reportedly been causing drain blockages and overflow during heavy rains every year.

Locals explain challenges in monsoon

During the inspection, local residents explained the difficulties faced during the monsoon, including inundated roads, severe traffic congestion and sanitation concerns due to stagnant water in residential areas.

Residents also urged authorities to implement a permanent solution, stating that temporary measures taken in previous years had failed to resolve the long-standing issue.

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GHMC, HYDRAA chiefs direct officials

Following the visit, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan directed engineering and sanitation officials to immediately begin desilting works and clear blocked stormwater drains to improve water flow before the onset of heavy rainfall.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath instructed officials to identify vulnerable points in the locality and prepare a long-term action plan to prevent recurring waterlogging in Krishnanagar and surrounding areas.

The officials also reviewed ongoing civic infrastructure works and stressed that all pre-monsoon preparedness measures should be completed on priority.