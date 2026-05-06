No HYDRAA Prajavani for one month

Prajavani will continue as usual from June 8.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 7:15 pm IST
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath at the weekly Prajavani in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, May 6, announced a four-week break on the Prajavani program to clear pending complaints.

Prajavani will continue as usual from June 8.

Commissioner AV Rangnath said that the break was announced with the intention of clearing all the complaints received in various forms along with Prajavani.

Subhan Bakery

The HYDRAA office will still be open for urgent matters, and people will be able to file complaints directly with officials.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 7:15 pm IST

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