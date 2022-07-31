Judges to contestants: All inside details of Nach Baliye 10

Mumbai: The celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye is one of the oldest and most loved reality shows in India and fans have been eagerly waiting for its return after its last season ended in November 2019. Well, looks like the wait is over as reports of Nach Baliye 10’s premiere have been rife around the internet.

Yes, you read that right! Your favorite dance reality show is going to be back soon and will bring a plethora of twists and turns with it. Scroll ahead to find out all the key details about the show.

Nach Baliye 10 is rumored to arrive on Star Plus by mid-October this year and just like the last season, this season will also be produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. However, makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. The show is in the pre-production stage and is now finalizing several celebrities as contestants.

Nach Baliye 10 Contestants

While a tentative contestant list is yet to be announced, rumors are rife that the show makers have approached Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pratik Sehajpal, and Mohsin Khan to participate.

Furthermore, according to multiple reports, Nach Baliye 10 has changed its concept and this time not only celebrity couples will be grooving on the stage, but stars who are single will also be allowed to participate.

A source close to the show said, ” This time, the makers will bring jodi of a celebrity face along with their fan and they will contest the dance competition. Last year the concept was of ex-couples.”

“After auditions, the selected fans will be locked up and will be given a major task by the celebrities, and the one who proves themselves the biggest fan will share the dance floor,” the source further added.

Nach Baliye 10 Judges

As per various reports, the panel of judges will include Karisma Kapoor, Vaibhavi Merchant, and Terrence Lewis.

An official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.

Recap of Nach Baliye 9

The show last aired its 9th season from July 19 to November 3, 2019, on Star Plus. It was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan and hosted by Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa. The season was won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani were the first runners-up.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Nach Baliye 10.

(With input from agencies)