Juhi Chawla feels Diwali is the perfect time to connect with fans!

Mumbai: Actress Juhi Chawla recently took to social media to share a heartfelt Diwali message with her fans.

On Wednesday, the actress shared her series of photos in a traditional attire and wrote in the caption, “Diwali is the perfect time to connect, to cherish, and to spread joy! May this festival of light, bless you with all the things you hold dear and fill your heart with endless love. Happy, happy Diwali to you and all your loved ones.” In the images, the ‘Ishq’ actress is seen striking different poses. Juhi is seen sporting a green coloured suit that she styled with pink dupatta.

She completed her look with statement earrings, jewellery and a ring. She kept her makeup subtle with pink lipstick. Fans quickly took to the comments section to shower praise on the actress. One said, “Gorgeous like always:).” Another wrote, “Awww our childhood favourite Juhi love you so much Happy Diwali.” A third user commented, “Happy diwali my favourite actress.”

Juhi Chawla made her acting debut in 1986 with a brief role in the Hindi film ‘Sultanat.’ She rose to fame with her breakthrough role in the romantic film “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” opposite Aamir Khan. The year 1993 marked a significant turning point in Chawla’s career as she gained widespread recognition for her leading roles in films like “Lootere”, “Aaina, Darr”, and “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke”, “Deewana Mastana”, “Yes Boss”, and “Ishq.” The actress also appeared as judge on the third season of the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”

Juhi Chawla was mostly recently seen in the supporting roles in the shows, like “Hush Hush” and “The Railway Men.” Directed by Shiv Rawail, the historical drama stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan.