Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com ‘Loveyapa’ gets release date

Mumbai: The makers of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming romantic comedy have revealed its title and release date.

Titled “Loveyapa,” the film is directed by Advait Chandan and is set to hit theatres on February 7, 2025. To announce the title, the makers shared a post on X with the caption, “Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? Ya Loveyapa? See you in theatres on the 7th of Feb 2025.”

Situationship? Relationship?

Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa?

See you in the theatres on the 7th of Feb 2025

“Loveyapa” is a complex story that explores love and its challenges, blending humor and heart to create an engaging cinematic experience. This project is backed by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.

Set in the realm of modern romance, the forthcoming film offers a heartwarming tale, celebrating love in all its shades.

On September 17, Advait announced the project by sharing a poster featuring a girl and a boy taking a selfie. The poster came with a hint of the story, which read, “The theatrical release of our film about Love, Likes, and Everything in Between. SAVE THE DATE!!! 7-2-25.”

Khushi, the daughter of the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, made her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s web film “The Archies,” an Indian adaptation of the iconic comic series. She portrayed Betty Cooper in the 2023 film, which also featured Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and others in key roles.

In addition to her project with Junaid, Khushi is also rumoured to star in an upcoming film alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid made his acting debut with the Netflix film “Maharaj,” where he portrayed the role of reformer and journalist Karsandas Mulji. The movie also starred Sharvari, Shalini Pandey, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Based on a real-life historic court case, “Maharaj” was released on June 21 this year.

“Loveyapa” will mark the theatrical debut of both Junaid and Khushi.