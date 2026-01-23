Jungle raj has arrived: Owaisi on Odisha pastor mob attack

He claimed that 'jungle raj' has taken over the BJP-ruled states, taking Uttar Pradesh as an example.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2026 7:59 pm IST
Owaisi speaks out on atrocities in BJP rules states
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: A day after the Odisha pastor attack drew widespread attention, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said the mob attack “is one of several incidents” since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in Odisha.

“Ever since the BJP has formed the government in Odisha, the state’s tribals, Muslims and Christians have been targeted continuously. Multiple Bengali Muslim street vendors have been beaten up and threatened,” the AIMIM leader said in a post on X.

He claimed that “jungle raj” has taken over the BJP-ruled states, taking Uttar Pradesh as an example and citing the murder of an interfaith couple in Moradabad, the withdrawal of the accused’s charges in Akhlaq’s lynching and the transfer of the judge who ordered a first information report (FIR) against police personnel in the Sambhal violence.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“In short ‘jungle raj’ has arrived. If you want to know what happens next, look at the news from BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh: a Hindu-Muslim couple was murdered in Moradabad, the govt wanted to withdraw the case against Akhlaq’s murderers & a judge who ordered an FIR against police officers connected to the Sambal violence was transferred,” he said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2026 7:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button