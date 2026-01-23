Jungle raj has arrived: Owaisi on Odisha pastor mob attack

Hyderabad: A day after the Odisha pastor attack drew widespread attention, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said the mob attack “is one of several incidents” since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in Odisha.

“Ever since the BJP has formed the government in Odisha, the state’s tribals, Muslims and Christians have been targeted continuously. Multiple Bengali Muslim street vendors have been beaten up and threatened,” the AIMIM leader said in a post on X.

He claimed that “jungle raj” has taken over the BJP-ruled states, taking Uttar Pradesh as an example and citing the murder of an interfaith couple in Moradabad, the withdrawal of the accused’s charges in Akhlaq’s lynching and the transfer of the judge who ordered a first information report (FIR) against police personnel in the Sambhal violence.

“In short ‘jungle raj’ has arrived. If you want to know what happens next, look at the news from BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh: a Hindu-Muslim couple was murdered in Moradabad, the govt wanted to withdraw the case against Akhlaq’s murderers & a judge who ordered an FIR against police officers connected to the Sambal violence was transferred,” he said.