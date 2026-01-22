UP couple found dead behind temple, honour killing suspected

Moradabad: Bodies of a 24-year-old Muslim man and an 18-year-old Hindu woman were found behind a temple in what is suspected to be an honour killing in Umri village of Uttar Pradesh‘s Moradabad district.

According to the Moradabad senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satpal, a missing persons complaint was filed by Mohammed Arman’s family on January 20, followed by the disappearance of the woman, Kajal Saini, also reported at the Pakwada police station.

“This morning (Wednesday, January 21), a complaint of a young woman’s disappearance was also received from her family. The station house officer (SHO) thoroughly investigated both complaints and questioned both families and other witnesses,” SSP Satpal said in a video statement posted on X.

थाना पाकबड़ा क्षेत्रान्तर्गत ग्राम उमरी में एक युवक व युवती की हत्या के प्रकरण में थाना पाकबड़ा पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। पुलिस द्वारा त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए 02 आरोपी भाईयो को हिरासत में लिया जा चुका है प्रकरण में अन्य आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। pic.twitter.com/3KVkT2Vp4b — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) January 21, 2026

Further investigation revealed that both were acquainted with each other.

When Kajal’s family was being questioned, it was known that her brothers allegedly murdered both her and Arman.

“The brothers disclosed the location of the bodies, where a shovel used to commit the murder was also recovered,” said the SSP.

Following a written complaint from the man’s family, a case was registered, the police said.

“A case, FIR No. 18/26, has been registered against three brothers in Pakwada police station under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 238 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita),” he added.

Two of Kajal’s brothers have been taken into custody, the police said.

It was further mentioned that the bodies of the victims were exhumed in the presence of the district magistrate, and identification marks of the accused were recovered.

“A postmortem is being conducted with a panel and videographic evidence,” said SSP Satpal.