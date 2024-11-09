Junior doctors take out rally demanding justice for RG Kar case

Kolkata: Taking out a rally in Kolkata on Saturday seeking justice for the raped and murdered medic, marking three months of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident that sparked outrage across the country, junior doctors said they will continue to agitate till they achieve their demand.

The doctors also came out with a “people’s chargesheet” narrating the events over the three months since the rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

A section of members of the general public sympathetic to their cause also took part in the rally held from College Square to Esplanade in the heart of the city.

“We will not leave the streets till we achieve our demand for justice,” Doctor Debasish Haldar, one of the faces of the protests led by the Front, said.

Claiming that the investigation into the rape-murder case was taking a long time, he demanded that those found to be involved in the crime be brought to justice soon.

He said that though some of their demands have been met, some others, including the prime objective of getting justice for the raped and murdered post-graduate trainee, are yet to be achieved.

The junior doctors under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front also set up platforms at all medical colleges in the city, featuring photos, banners and posters about the protests over more than three months since the murder of the doctor on August 9.