Junior engineer held for taking Rs 2.5 lakh bribe in Maharashtra’s Raigad

The contractor had executed work related to the construction of a drain slab along the roadside stretch at Murud-Ekdara, Rajapuri and Khokhri in 2024.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st March 2026 12:17 pm IST

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman junior engineer from the Public Works Department in Maharashtra’s Raigad district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a contractor, an official said on Tuesday, March 31.

The contractor had executed work related to the construction of a drain slab along the roadside stretch at Murud-Ekdara, Rajapuri and Khokhri in 2024.

After completion of the work, when the contractor approached for final bill clearance, the accused, Shraddha D Borhade (29), allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh. Following negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 2.5 lakh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Raigad) Sarita I S Bhosale said.

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The contractor subsequently approached the ACB with a complaint.

The ACB laid a trap on Monday and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh at her office, Bhosale said.

The accused has been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, she added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st March 2026 12:17 pm IST

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