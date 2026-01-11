Junior hockey coach held for sexually assaulting girl in Haryana

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th January 2026 10:10 am IST
Representational image

Rewari: A junior hockey coach has been arrested here for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl, police said.

The class 12 student from a village in Rewari district filed a complaint of rape at Khol police station on Friday, January 9.

The girl said she played hockey and alleged that about four months ago, a junior coach whom she had known for three years raped her in a bathroom of the stadium where she trained.

The survivor said she became pregnant and on January 5, suffered a miscarriage and was admitted to a hospital by her family after her health deteriorated.

Police in Rewari said an FIR was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions of law on Friday.

“We have arrested the accused junior coach. After producing him in a city court we have taken him on two days of police remand and are questioning him,” Rewari police spokesperson said on Saturday.

