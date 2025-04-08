Just 280 km from Hyderabad lie Billasurgam Caves older than time

If you are done exploring every cafe in Jubilee Hills and strolling through every museum in Hyderabad, it is time for you to look further out of the city to satisfy your wanderlust. Around 280 km away from Hyderabad, travellers are offered a dramatic shift from city life to limestone corridors, natural rock cathedrals and echoes of a time when prehistoric humans roamed freely. Welcome to the Billasurgam Caves- a unique weekend getaway that quietly rivals any tourist hotspot.

These ancient limestone caves offer more than just scenic views and rocky trails. They open a rare window into South India’s rich past and promise a raw, earthy experience contrasting Hyderabad’s polished, urban charm.

The wonders of Billasurgam

The Billasurgam Caves are a marvel of natural architecture that has been shaped over millennia by the slow dissolution of limestone, resulting in intricate tunnels, cathedral-like chambers, and narrow passageways that seem to stretch into mystery. Located in the Erramalai hill range of the Eastern Ghats, the caves are cool, quiet, and cavernous — a refreshing escape from the heat and chaos of the plains.

Sunlight filters through small fissures, creating dramatic shadows on the rock walls, while the stillness of the caves gives visitors a sense of timelessness. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast, geology buff, or someone who just wants to sit in silence and soak in nature, Billasurgam delivers with its untouched terrain and raw beauty.

A site steeped in history

Long before tourists arrived, Billasurgam drew the attention of archaeologists. First noted by British officer Captain Newbold in 1844, the site gained prominence when Robert Bruce Foote — the pioneer of Indian prehistory — conducted detailed excavations in the late 1800s. What they unearthed was remarkable: bone tools, animal remains, and signs of human habitation from the Upper Palaeolithic period. It also has art and artifacts dating back to the mid-Holocene, approximately 5000 years old, suggesting Mesolithic or early Neolithic origins

From chisels and spearheads to scrapers and arrow tips, the findings revealed that this was once home to early human communities, making it one of the earliest sites of prehistoric settlement in South India. Today, the caves are part of academic studies and conservation efforts, especially after the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department began steps in 2024 to develop the site for eco-tourism.

How to reach the caves?

Located approximately 280 kilometres from Hyderabad, the Billasurgam Caves near Betamcherla in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district offer a fascinating journey into India’s prehistoric past. Here’s how you can reach the caves:​

Driving is the most convenient way to reach the caves. Take NH44 (formerly NH7) from Hyderabad towards Kurnool. From Kurnool, continue on NH40 towards Betamcherla. The caves are about 4 kilometres west-southwest of Betamcherla, near the village of Hanumantharaya Kottala (also known as K.K. Kottala).​

Distance and Time: The total distance is approximately 280 kilometres, and the drive typically takes around 5 to 6 hours, depending on traffic and road conditions.​

