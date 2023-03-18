Just Married: Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tie knot, Karishma Tanna and Ridhi Dogra share pics

Mumbai: Television actor Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with her fiancee Nikhil Patel on Saturday. The first picture of the newlyweds is shared by the bride’s close mates Karishma Tanna and Ridhi Dogra.

For the D-day celebrations, Dalljiet chose a light-coloured lehenga. She added vibrancy to the bridal look by selecting a red dupatta. Nikhil wore colour-coordinated sherwani. The married couple were all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Sharing a glimpse of her look, Karishma Tanna dropped pictures on her Instagram story. She wore an orange-coloured lehenga.

She completed her look with stone-studded pearl jewellery while her husband Varun Bangera looked suave in a suit. Ridhi Dogra also opted for a pastel-coloured lehenga.

Earlier, Dalljiet shared a bunch of pictures from her mehendi, haldi and sangeet festivities.

In February 2023, Dalljiet made her relationship with Nikhil Instagram official.

“The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub – It is written #DalNikTake2,” she wrote.

Dalljiet will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014.

Shalin and Dalljiet met while they were working together on the TV show ‘Kulvaddhu’ in 2006. They got married in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014.

However, in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence. If reports are to be believed, Dalljiet’s fiance Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.