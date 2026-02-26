Mumbai: After 7 years of dating that was largely kept under wraps, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally tied the knot, sending fans into a frenzy. Popularly known as Virosh, the couple got married at 10.10 am on Thursday, February 26, in an intimate yet high-profile ceremony held at ITC Mementos, Udaipur.

While fans eagerly await their official wedding pictures, curiosity has also shifted towards the couple’s financial empire and how wealthy they are. Here is a look at their net worth and major sources of income.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth 2026

Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 66 crore and Rs 70 crore. Reports suggest that he charges around Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore per film, while his brand endorsements fetch him Rs 1–2 crore per deal. His social media influence also adds to his earnings, with sponsored posts reportedly bringing in nearly Rs 40 lakh each.

Apart from acting, Vijay has invested in fashion through his label Rowdy Wear and is also a co-owner of the Hyderabad BlackHawks volleyball team.

Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth 2026

Rashmika Mandanna, fondly known as the “National Crush,” enjoys a massive fan base with over 48 million followers on Instagram. Her estimated net worth stands at around Rs 66 crore. She reportedly charges between Rs 4 crore and Rs 8 crore per film and earns significantly from brand endorsements, commercial collaborations, and her personal fragrance line, Dear Diary by Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika Mandanna

Blockbuster films such as Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa: The Rule, Animal and Chhaava have further strengthened her market value.

Together, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna boast a combined net worth of approximately Rs 130 crore, making them one of the most powerful and wealthy celebrity couples in South cinema today.