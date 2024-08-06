Justdial reports surge in dengue-related searches amid outbreak

Hyderabad: Justdial, India’s leading local search engine, has reported a 33% increase in searches for dengue testing and treatment services from April to June 2024, compared to the previous quarter. The demand for doctors specializing in dengue fever treatment also rose by 20%.

India is facing a severe dengue outbreak, with states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka experiencing a significant rise in cases. Delhi has seen nearly double the number of cases compared to the same period in 2023.

In Telangana, 60% of the total cases are within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The remaining cases were spread across various districts, notably Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam.

The monsoon season, which fosters mosquito breeding, has further worsened the situation. Searches for mosquito net dealers have surged by 64% nationwide, with Delhi experiencing a 709% increase. Other cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have also seen notable increases.

The demand for pest control services has grown by 24% across India, with metro cities seeing a 25% rise. Delhi leads with a 97% increase, followed by Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Additionally, services targeting other pests, such as lizards, honey bees, bed bugs, and snakes, have also seen significant growth.

The rise in dengue cases underscores the need for preventive measures, including maintaining clean surroundings, using mosquito repellents, and seeking timely medical attention. Community awareness and individual efforts are crucial in combating the disease.