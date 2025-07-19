Justice AK Singh sworn in as new Chief Justice of Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Justice AK Singh was sworn in today as the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. The oath of office was administered by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at a formal ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was present at the event and extended his congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Justice.

Justice AK Singh previously served as a judge at the Tripura High Court. His appointment comes as part of a recent reshuffle of Chief Justices across several High Courts in India.

President Droupadi Murmu recently issued orders transferring five sitting Chief Justices and appointing new Chief Justices to five High Courts across the country.

Along with Telangana, the High Courts of Tripura, Madras, and Rajasthan saw changes in leadership. New Chief Justices were also appointed for the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Gauhati, and Patna.