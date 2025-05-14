Photos: Justice B R Gavai sworn in as next CJI

New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was on Wednesday sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

He was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who demitted office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years.

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the swearing-in of Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai signs after taking oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the swearing-in of Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Supreme Court premises, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Justice Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, will have a tenure of over six months and would demit office on November 23.

Justice Gavai took the oath of affirmation in Hindi.