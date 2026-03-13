Justice for Hind Rajab Act seeks probe into Palestinian child’s killing

Democratic lawmakers in the United States on Thursday, March 12, introduced the Justice for Hind Rajab Act, a bill seeking a federal investigation into the killing of Palestinian child Hind Rajab, members of her family and two paramedics during the Gaza war.

The legislation was introduced in the Senate by Senator Peter Welch of Vermont and Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, while Representatives Sara Jacobs of California, Joaquin Castro of Texas and Pramila Jayapal of Washington introduced it in the House of Representatives.

The bill must pass through congressional committees and secure approval in both the Senate and the House of Representatives before it can become law.

If enacted, the measure would require the US State Department to submit a report detailing efforts by the United States and Israel to investigate the incident and determine whether individuals responsible have been held accountable. It would also require certifications from the secretary of state and the attorney general regarding compliance with US war crimes laws.

Six-year-old Rajab was killed on January 29, 2024, in Gaza City when the car carrying her and several relatives came under heavy gunfire while they were attempting to flee the fighting. Investigations later documented hundreds of bullet holes in the vehicle.

Two paramedics from the Palestine Red Crescent Society who attempted to reach the scene were also killed when their ambulance came under fire while travelling along a reportedly approved route.

Announcing the legislation on X, Welch said the child’s death demanded accountability. “Hind Rajab should be with us still today,” he wrote, adding that the bill calls for answers regarding the circumstances of her killing.

Jacobs described the reports surrounding the incident as deeply disturbing. “I was horrified by reports of the Israeli Defence Forces firing over 300 bullets at her and her family while they were simply trying to escape Gaza,” she said in a statement. “No child should have to face that kind of terror, and no family should have to carry that kind of loss.”

Hind Rajab should be with us still today. But more than two years after her death, there has been zero accountability for her murder—which is documented in The Voice of Hind Rajab.



She’s one of more than 20,000 kids who have been killed in Gaza—more than 100 since the… pic.twitter.com/Y56w3wQm8c — Senator Peter Welch (@SenPeterWelch) March 13, 2026

Jayapal said the legislation seeks accountability for civilian casualties in Gaza. “Today we honour the life of Hind Rajab, one of the tens of thousands of Palestinian children indiscriminately killed by the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza,” she said. “This legislation demands an investigation into her killing so accountability can finally be pursued.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation in the United States, welcomed the introduction of the bill and urged members of Congress to support it.

In a statement, CAIR called for a “clear, credible and transparent” US investigation into the deaths of Rajab, her relatives and the medical personnel who attempted to rescue her.

We welcome the introduction of the Justice for Hind Rajab Act led by @SenPeterWelch and @ChrisVanHollen and urge every member of Congress to support a full and transparent investigation. Five-year-old Hind Rajab should still be alive today. The evidence unquestionably shows that… pic.twitter.com/Rs40VHB8Os — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) March 12, 2026

The case gained global attention after recordings emerged of Rajab contacting emergency responders while trapped inside the vehicle. Her story later inspired the docudrama The Voice of Hind Rajab, which follows Red Crescent volunteers attempting to reach the child and her family.

The film has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, with the ceremony scheduled for March 15, 2026.