Justice Gavai appointed 52nd Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was on Tuesday appointed the next Chief Justice of India.

He would enter the office of the CJI on May 14, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna demits office.

The law ministry issued a notification announcing Justice Gavai’s appointment as 52nd chief justice of India.

As per laid down procedure, his name was recommended by CJI Khanna on April 16 to the central government.

Justice Gavai will have a tenure of six months and he would demit office on December 23 on attaining the age of 65 years.

He is the senior-most Supreme Court judge after the incumbent CJI Khanna.