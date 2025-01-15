Justice Sujoy Paul is new Telangana High Court Chief Justice

Hyderabad: Senior judge Sujoy Paul has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

The appointment of Justice Sujoy Paul comes subsequent to the transfer of the outgoing Chief Justice Alok Aradhe as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Sujoy Paul was appointed as a judge in the Telangana HC on March 18, 2024, after he was transferred from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He is currently the most senior judge.

Born on June 21, 1964, Justice Sujoy Paul has a degree in B Com, MA and LLB. He enrolled in the Madhya Pradesh Bar Council in 1990. He was educated in Pandit LS Jha Model Higher Secondary School while he completed his graduation, post graduation and LL.B from Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Sujoy Paul started his career in law in 1990 as an advocate with the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh. He appeared in various cases dealing with civil constitutional, industrious and other laws before being appointed as an additional judge in the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2011. His appointment as a judge was made permanent in 2014.

He was transferred to the Telangana HC upon his request to the Supreme Court Collegium as his son started practising as an advocate in the same court. Justice Sujoy Paul effectively transferred himself to another state to uphold the integrity of a judge which was appreciated across the law community.

Outgoing Telangana CJ transferred to Bombay HC

The outgoing Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe has been transferred to the Bombay HC where he will take charge as its new Chief Justice. He was appointed as the Telangana Chief Justice in July 2023.

The current Bombay High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay was appointed the new Delhi High Court Chief Justice.

The President of India makes the appointments based on recent recommendations by the Supreme Court collegium.