Justice Sujoy Paul transferred from Telangana to Calcutta HC

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, has made key recommendations regarding the transfer of judges in the Telangana High Court.

It has proposed transferring Justice Sujoy Paul, who is currently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, to the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Sujoy Paul, originally from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was transferred to Telangana on March 26, 2024.

He took over as Acting Chief Justice from January 21, 2025, after Justice Alok Aradhe, who had served as Chief Justice of Telangana, was transferred to the Bombay High Court.

Additionally, the Collegium has recommended that three judges who were transferred from the Telangana High Court in 2023 be brought back.

These judges are Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy, Justice Kanneganti Lalitha, and Justice Chillakuru Sumalatha, who are currently serving in the Patna and Karnataka High Courts, respectively.

The Collegium’s proposal aims to restore these judges to the Telangana High Court.

Overall, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of 21 judges belonging to 10 High Courts to 11 different states.