Justin Bieber, Jamie Lee Curtis draw flak for misleading pro-Israel posts

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber drew the wrath of netizens after sharing a post on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war with pictures of Gaza strip destruction, captioned “Praying for Israel”. Later, he deleted the posts after releasing his blunder.

While taking to the Instagram, the Canadian singer landed in controversy after sharing a couple of posts in which he expressed his support for Israel with the message, “Praying for Israel.” However, he used images of the Gaza Strip’s destruction by Israeli warplane airstrikes in the posts.

Soon after realising the blunder, he deleted the post and replaced it with a plain background and heartbreak emoji while maintaining his “Praying for Israel” message. Before he deleted his story, netizens had already taken screenshots of his posts and criticized his “stand without knowledge.”

Netizens react

While sharing pictures of Gaza destruction and Israel, one user wrote, “Celebrities are seriously misinformed (sic),”

Celebrities are seriously misinformed pic.twitter.com/dTGBKVBXjS — Taylor 𝕏 (@Themba_Taylor) October 11, 2023

“Just embarrassing. If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then don’t talk at all. And didn’t he say just yesterday that he wasn’t going to pick sides and look what he’s doing now… picking the wrong side while he’s at it too…. Smh (sic),” another user reacted.

Just embarrassing. If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then don’t talk at all. And didn’t he say just yesterday that he wasn’t going to pick sides and look what he’s doing now… picking the wrong side while he’s at it too…. Smh 🙄 — steven ❀ (@arianaunext) October 11, 2023

Another user sarcastically wrote, instead of deleting the story, “he should have deleted his account (sic)”.

instead of deleting the story, he should have deleted his account pic.twitter.com/VqNTqZXaGk — cami🦋 (@oasisraindrops) October 11, 2023

Previously, the 29-year-old singer had shared a post which read, “Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends. I’m pretty sure we all instinctively know evil when we see it. To villainise all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I’m not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families, who have been brutally taken from us (sic).”

Jamie Lee Curtis’ post

Earlier on October 10, Hollywood actress and film producer Jamie Lee Curtis was also slammed online after she shared a post of children from the war-torn Gaza strip claiming them Israel children affected by Hamas rockets.

Taking to her Instagram post she shared a picture of children with the caption, “TERROR FROM THE SKIES (sic)” by adding the country’s flag. After receiving backlash for her misleading claims she immediately deleted her post.

Tagging the senior actress one user wrote, “Heads up @jamieleecurtis, why did you delete this image of terrified Gazans once you discovered that they weren’t Israelis? (sic)”.

Heads up @jamieleecurtis, why did you delete this image of terrified Gazans once you discovered that they weren’t Israelis? pic.twitter.com/mhT8O2M8dM — David Vance (@DVATW) October 11, 2023

“This k@riola uploaded a photo of children who were supposed to be from Israel but turned out to be from Palestine. Instead of apologizing as soon as she realized her mistake, she simply deleted the post. A typical example of Western hypocrisy (sic),” wrote another user.

Αυτή η κ@ριολα ανέβασε μια φωτογραφία με παιδιά που υποτίθεται ήταν από το Ισραήλ αλλά τελικά ήταν από την Παλαιστίνη. Αντί να ζητήσει συγγνώμη μόλις πληροφορήθηκε το λάθος της απλά διέγραψε το ποστ. Χαρακτηριστικό παράδειγμα υποκρισίας των δυτικών.https://t.co/n1HnYPj1Uo — Billy Butcher (@vpng13) October 12, 2023

Along with celebrities, world top leaders have also jumped into social media trends and started sharing pictures and videos without any authentication, which were later debugged as fake.

Israel-Hamas war

War between Israel and Palestinian fighter group, Hamas, erupted on Saturday morning, October 7. The death toll on both sides has risen to at least 2,500, with more than 9,000 wounded, and scores taken hostage.

In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 1,203 Palestinians had been killed, including 326 children and 5,769 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

On the Israeli side, at least 1,300 people have been killed, including 220 soldiers and 3,300 wounded.