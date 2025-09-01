Hyderabad: Justin Bieber is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. From his first hit Baby to popular songs like Sorry, Love Yourself, and Peaches, he has fans everywhere. His fandom, called “Beliebers,” is huge and very loyal. In India too, Bieber has a massive following, and his concerts and music updates are always trending.

A Wedding Surprise

Recently, Bieber shocked everyone by appearing at an Indian wedding in Los Angeles. A fan page shared a video with the caption, “Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA.” Guests could not believe their eyes as the singer walked in. The bride looked amazed, and the guests quickly pulled out their phones to capture the moment.

Bride and Bieber Together

The bride looked beautiful in a green saree, with gold jewelry and kaleeras on her wrists. Bieber kept it simple in a white T-shirt, blue shorts, and a blue fur jacket. He laughed with the guests, posed for pictures with the bridesmaids, and turned the wedding into a magical memory.

The wedding was filled with celebrities. Stars like Rihanna and Katy Perry were also seen at the celebration. Kim and Khloe Kardashian joined the party too, making it a truly glamorous event.