Jyotika slams negativity surrounding Suriya’s Kanguva reviews

Chennai: Suriya’s much-awaited film Kanguva, a fantasy epic directed by Siva, has finally hit theatres. While the movie has performed well at the box office, it has faced mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Responding to the negativity, Suriya’s wife and actor Jyotika defended the film in a heartfelt Instagram post, calling it a bold and unique cinematic effort.

Jyotika Supports Kanguva

On November 17, 2024, Jyotika took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the film’s reception. Writing not as Suriya’s wife but as a cinema lover, she praised Kanguva for its groundbreaking visuals and bold storytelling. However, she acknowledged its flaws, stating, “The first 30 minutes don’t work, and the sound is jarring.”

She expressed disappointment at the harsh criticism, especially when compared to how leniently some big-budget films with outdated stories and over-the-top action are reviewed. Jyotika questioned whether the negativity was a result of “multiple group propagandas” aimed at undermining the film. She urged the team behind Kanguva to be proud of their work, calling it a magnificent cinematic achievement.

Box Office Performance

Despite the criticism, Kanguva has performed strongly at the box office. It earned Rs. 58.62 crore globally on its first day, including Rs. 22 crore from India, making it Suriya’s best-ever opening. While collections dipped on the second day, they picked up slightly on day three, bringing the total earnings to Rs. 42.75 crore.

The film, made with a massive Rs. 350 crore budget, has been praised for its grand visuals and epic scale. However, some viewers criticized its loud sound design, leading the makers to lower the audio levels by two points.

Kanguva tells a story spanning over 1,000 years, featuring stunning battle sequences and top-notch cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy. Starring Suriya in the lead and Bobby Deol as the antagonist, the movie also includes performances by Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Yogi Babu. The music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, adds to the film’s grandeur.