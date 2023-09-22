K Kavitha calls to ‘reject’ movie ‘Razakar’, says peace must be protected

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday called upon the people of Telangana to ‘reject’ the Telugu movie ‘Razakar’ which has become a new flash point between the BJP and ruling BRS since its trailer was released.

Talking to ANI, the BRS leader said that the state has been known for zero communal disturbances, harmony and peace since its formation in 2014.

“BJP leader has produced this movie. So I call out to my people of Telangana that in the last ten years, we’ve lived in peace, and progressed very well,” said the MLC.

“We are a state known for zero communal disturbances, harmony and peace. People from every state of this country come to Hyderabad to work, to stay here. So peace should be protected. So I call out to the people of Telangana to reject such controversial movies…” she said.

The BRS MLC further hit out at the BJP, saying that the Opposition party has started this new trend of making movies on issues which will flare up the distance between the population.

“BJP has started this new trend of making movies on issues which will flare up the distance between the population. “

“Whenever there is an election coming up in any state, they try to flare up the emotions of the people…Unfortunately, this time it is our Telangana,” she said.

The trailer of the movie “Razakar” was released on September 17 which also marks the liberation day of Hyderabad.

The trailer has led to heated and animated debate among politicians.

The 2-minute long movie trailer depicts explicit and graphic details about the alleged brutalities and atrocities by Razakars in the Hyderabad state on the Hindu population during Nizam’s rule.

The trailer also has controversial dialogues and also showed sensitive scenes.

Speaking about the same, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that these are being done as the assembly elections in Telangana are around the corner.

“These types of films are made to spread communal hatred… Elections are coming in Telangana, that’s why all this is going on…” Owaisi said.