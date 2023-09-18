‘It’s a bid to distort history’: Hyderabad reacts to Razakar teaser

Hyderabad: Numerous reactions poured in after the teaser of a ‘worrisome’ movie, titled ‘Razakar’ was released on Sunday. While many expressed satisfaction that the movie would finally be released, others expressed worried about the potential damage it could cause to the law and order in the city, as it depicted a ferocious atrocity from the past.

Also Read Razakar movie: KTR to take up matter with censor board

The release of the movie trailer coincided with what the BJP calls Hyderabad ‘Liberation Day’, garnering millions of views in no time!

The movie claims, “India gained independence on August 15, 1947, but Hyderabad did not.” It also seeks to highlight the alleged atrocities committed against the people of erstwhile Hyderabad by the Razakars.

‘Even teaser sparks hatred’

Earlier, before the release of the teaser, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan stated that the film is based on distorted history and pure imagination and has the potential to incite hatred among people. He demanded a ban on the movie.

Also Read Ahead of Telangana assembly polls, Razakar movie teaser released

However, on Monday, September 18, political strategists and columnists raised concern and appealed to the Telangana government to curb the movie and stop it from getting released.

Stating that the movie was nothing but a story based on fake propaganda, a citizen tagged the ruling BRS party leaders in Telangana and said that even the teaser of that movie is creating hatred between communities.

Another citizen claimed that the movie makers had misused Mecca Masjid images, coupled with pro-Muslim slogans.

Dear Chief Minister of Telangana, @CMOTelangana, please restrict the movie "Razakar" and its trailer due to its potential anti-Muslim propaganda and misuse of Mecca Masjid images and Pro Muslim slogans . Preserve communal harmony from the hate monger’s political propaganda. pic.twitter.com/9kqgJfO0tM — Syed Abdahu Kashaf (@SyedAKashafQ) September 17, 2023

“The makers are up with a new manipulated history where Muslim victims are replaced with Hindus to spread more hate and vilify Muslims,” wrote another.

⚠️ PROPOGANDA MOVIE ALERT ⚠️



A trailer of movie named “Razakar” shows a different picture which is far from reality where as it was #OperationPolo – The Hyderabad Muslim Genocide (1948) where over 2 lakh muslims were massacred, countless Muslim women were raped, Muslim sacred… pic.twitter.com/4ayFBw1dt4 — Mister J. – مسٹر جے (@Angryman_J) September 18, 2023

“It was not about Hindu-Muslim bro, all were effected bro, Aman ki Aasha Brooo(sic),” said another Netizen on X.

It was not about Hindu-Muslim bro, all were effected bro, Aman ki Aasha Brooo



Meanwhile Razakar militia Head and founder Qasim razvi https://t.co/uk84r6zgQh pic.twitter.com/AMHnI1RMaA — Red Viper (@imabhi2501) September 18, 2023

Who were the Razakars?

The Razakars were a volunteer paramilitary force of the nationalist party in the Hyderabad state under Nizam’s rule. Formed in 1938 by the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Bahadur Yar Jung, they expanded considerably during the leadership of Qasim Razvi around the time of India’s independence.

After the integration of erstwhile Hyderabad into the Indian Union, Qasim Razvi was initially jailed. Later, he was allowed to move to Pakistan, where he was granted asylum.