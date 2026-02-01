Hyderabad’s fascination with Korean culture is no longer just a trend, it’s a movement. From binge-watching K-dramas to following K-pop bands and trying out kimchi at home, the city has warmly embraced everything Korean. Korean food festivals see packed tables, and Korean music playlists are now common at parties.

Tapping into this growing love for K-culture, Siasat.com explores Goguryeo in Madhapur which has introduced something truly exciting — Hyderabad’s first Korean karaoke dining experience.

Where Dinner Turns Into a Concert

At Goguryeo, the spotlight doesn’t stay on the stage, it comes to your table. The restaurant now offers a dedicated karaoke setup that lets guests sing their favourite tracks after enjoying a hearty Korean meal. Unlike regular karaoke bars, this experience blends authentic dining with music, creating a lively yet comfortable space to celebrate.

Whether it’s a birthday, a college reunion, or a casual Friday night, the karaoke feature adds energy to the evening. Guests can choose from a wide list of songs including popular K-pop hits, English chartbusters, and Bollywood favourites. The private setup allows groups to sing freely without hesitation, making it perfect even for those who usually shy away from the mic.

The ambience enhances the mood, warm lighting, Korean décor elements with K-pop stars’ pictures on the wall, and a youthful vibe make it feel like stepping into a café in Seoul.

Food That Completes the Experience

While karaoke is the new highlight, the food remains the heart of Goguryeo. Diners can enjoy comforting bowls of bibimbap, spicy tteokbokki, flavourful ramyun, crispy Korean fried chicken, and interactive Korean BBQ grilled at the table.

The average cost for two is around Rs.1,800, placing it comfortably in the mid-range dining category for a full experience of food and entertainment.

A New Hangout Culture for Hyderabad

In a city filled with cafes and fine-dine restaurants, Goguryeo stands out because it offers more than a meal, it offers a memory. It captures Hyderabad’s growing passion for Korean food and music in one vibrant space.

For K-drama lovers, K-pop fans, and anyone looking for a different kind of night out, Goguryeo’s Korean karaoke experience might just become the city’s newest favourite weekend plan.