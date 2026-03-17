K popstars get candid about their comeback in ‘BTS: The Return’

BTS: The Return is expected to premiere on Netflix on March 27

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 17th March 2026 11:59 am IST
K-pop stars standing on stage during a comeback event, silhouetted against bright lights.
K popstars BTS

Mumbai: As the K-pop sensation BTS is getting ready for their highly anticipated comeback, the makers of their forthcoming documentary “BTS: THE RETURN”, decided to treat the BTS Army with a new trailer.

The preview introduces the viewers to the latest chapter of BTS’s journey as they create their fifth studio album, “Arirang”.

Made under the direction of Bao Nguyen, the 1.43-minute-long trailer shows RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, JungKook, and J-Hope getting the jitters as they prepare for their highly-awaited return, after fulfilling their mandatory military service.

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In the beginning, the members can be seen greeting the viewers with a, “Welcome to the BTS documentary”. After this, they reflect on the pressures of returning to work after a long hiatus. 

“Being a part of a team like BTS is like wearing a big, incredible crown,” one of the members can be heard saying in a voiceover.

We also see the members opening up about the challenges of making a comeback in such a fast-changing industry.

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“We’ve been out for too long. Trends shift every season. Standing still isn’t an option,” one of them said.

Having concluded their mandatory service in South Korea’s military, all seven members came together in Los Angeles to make music together, returning to a shared creative space shaped by time apart and personal change.

Dropping the trailer on social media, Netflix wrote, “Experience their comeback journey. Watch BTS: THE RETURN, a new documentary film out 27 March, only on Netflix. (sic)”

Backed by Jane Cha Cutler, Bao Nguyen, R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, Choongeon Lee, Namjo Kim, and Se Jun Lee under the banner of This Machine, HYBE, and EAST Films banners, the documentary has Mark Blatty, Melissa Robledo, Seonjeong Shin, Nicole Kim, Kyewon Suh, and James Shin as Executive Producers.

“BTS: The Return” is expected to premiere on Netflix on March 27.

Ever since making their debut back in 2013, BTS has been able to build a loyal and devoted fanbase spread across the world.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 17th March 2026 11:59 am IST

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Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
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