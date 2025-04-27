K Ramakrishna Rao is new Telangana chief secretary

Hyderabad: IAS officer K Ramakrishna Rao was on Sunday, April 27, has been appointed the new chief secretary of Telangana. He will be replacing outgoing chief secretary Santhi Kumari.

Ramakrishna Rao has been holding the finance portfolio in the Telangana government from quite sometime now, and has been in the post from when the previous BRS government was in power.

Rao is an IAS officer of the 1991 batch, he will replace A Santhi Kumari who will retire from service on April 30, 2025, after reaching the age of superannuation.

The Government Order (GO) 513 was issued to this effect and copy of the same has been forwarded to various departments of the Telangana government.

(This is a breaking story, further details will be updated)