K-RIDE signs Rs 1,513 cr contract with Chennai ICF for suburban rail coaches

Bengaluru: In a major development for Bengaluru’s long-pending suburban rail initiative, Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprise has given a Rs 1,513.75 crore contract to Integral Coach Factory (ICF) for the supply of 153 modern metro-style rail coaches.

The contract marks a massive procurement decision under the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project and is expected to accelerate the implementation of key corridors.

According to project authorities, the coaches will be broad-gauge, air-conditioned and designed with metro-like features to improve commuter experience. The coaches are meant for Corridor-2 and Corridor-4 of the suburban rail network.

The work order was officially issued on May 6, and the contract requires ICF to start supplying the coaches within 18 months. The delivery schedule is important since K-RIDE is aiming to operationalise the Chikkabanavara to Yeshwanthpur stretch under Corridor-2 within the planned deadline.

The scope of the contract goes beyond coach manufacturing, officials said. ICF will be responsible for designing, assembling, testing and commissioning the train sets while ensuring compliance with all required technical and safety standards.

The company will also coordinate with contractors to handle signalling systems, electrical supply infrastructure and platform screen doors to ensure seamless functioning of the rail network.

Mandatory approvals from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) are required to be secured before operations begin.

The suburban rail project is expected to become a key part of Bengaluru’s public transport ecosystem by connecting major city zones and suburban areas through high-frequency rail services. Authorities believe the system will help reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease the city’s severe traffic congestion.

The introduction of metro-style coaches is expected to offer passengers modern amenities, enhanced comfort and faster urban transit options similar to metro rail systems currently operating in major Indian cities.

With this major order now placed, officials are optimistic that construction and operational planning for the suburban rail corridors will gain further momentum in the coming months.