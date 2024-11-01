Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum enters 1 Billion club; List of dramas in it

Islamabad: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, one of the biggest hits of 2024, has made history by becoming the highest-rated Pakistani drama on IMDb for the year and achieving a major YouTube milestone.

Starring Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa and Hania Aamir as Sharjeena, the drama has captivated audiences with its portrayal of sensitive themes like parental favoritism and discrimination, making it deeply relatable and widely appreciated.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Hits 1 Billion Views

Ahead of the highly anticipated finale, scheduled to air in cinemas on November 5, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has officially crossed 1 billion views on YouTube — a feat achieved by just 30 episodes out of its current 33. This milestone firmly places it among an elite list of Pakistani dramas that have crossed the billion-view mark, showcasing its immense popularity and the love it has received from fans.

List Of Pakistani Dramas In 1 Billion Club

Let’s have a look at other popular dramas that have previously reached such high viewership numbers on YouTube. Leading the list is Tere Bin with an impressive 4 billion views.

Tere Bin – 4 Billion Views Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3 Billion Views Jaan Nisar – 2+ Billion Views Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion Views Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion Views Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion Views Maayire – 1.77 Billion Views Siyaani – 1.72 Billion Views Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion Views Fitoor – 1.01 Billion Views

With Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum now standing proudly among these high-grossing shows, fans are eagerly awaiting the finale, wondering how Mustafa and Sharjeena’s story will conclude.

