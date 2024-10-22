Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum episode 30 hints at Sharjeena’s baby’s death

Islamabad: The highly anticipated episode 30 of Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, has left fans reeling with emotion as the lead couple’s relationship takes a dramatic and heartbreaking turn.

As Sharjeena navigates the emotional highs and lows of pregnancy, her longing for Mustafa’s love and attention grows more intense. However, Mustafa, preoccupied with his career ambitions, seems to be neglecting his wife’s emotional needs. The cracks in their relationship widen when a heated argument takes place between them and Mustafa’s shocking outburst where he declares, “I don’t need the child,” leaving Sharjeena shattered.

The rift between the two only deepens as Sharjeena, now emotionally vulnerable, yearns for Mustafa’s affection, while he remains focused on his career.

One particular scene from the latest episode of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is going viral online. Fans were particularly moved by a haunting scene where an upset Mustafa, after the fight, sits alone on the road when he notices a child crying nearby. As he gazes at the child, the figure mysteriously vanishes, leaving viewers wondering about its symbolic meaning.

Donno why but this scene is haunting 😒…. twisting my heart 😞 #KabhiMainKabhiTum https://t.co/wz3Ut66elc — swekan (@swekanth) October 22, 2024

Another emotional moment that struck a chord with audiences was Mustafa’s breakdown, where he is seen weeping uncontrollably. Also one line from the show’s popular song Chal Diye Tum Kahan Pe, “Ek Zindagi Thak Haar Ke Qabar Mein Sogayi” is going viral.

This this this!! Is coming sooner than we think. He’ll regret not telling her what he did to himself in a monologue Sharjeena will never believe him that he really wanted this kid. Oh gosh! A pile of misunderstanding #KabhiMainKabhiTum #FahadMustafa #HaniaAmir #MusJeena pic.twitter.com/wqCzUvNxxO — Dipti (@cricharchein) October 21, 2024

Fans are now joining the dots and have begun speculating on the fate of the couple, with many predicting a tragic outcome for Sharjeena’s pregnancy. Rumors are swirling that while Mustafa may achieve the fame and success he seeks, it could come at the cost of losing their child. Some viewers even suggest that the couple may separate temporarily.

It seems like there are many surprises and twists in store for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum fans. Let’s wait and watch the upcoming episodes.