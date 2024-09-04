Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Fans can’t stop raving about Mustafa

Islamabad: The drama series Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum continues to trend audiences across Pakistan, India, and other Asian countries, with its latest episode setting new viewership records. The 18th episode, which aired recently, has garnered over 8 million views within just 18 hours, further cementing the show’s status as a superhit.

Starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir as Mustafa and Sharjeena, the show has become a fan favorite, largely due to the undeniable chemistry between the leads and the relatable, realistic situations depicted in the drama.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Latest Episode

In the latest episode, tensions escalated as Sharjeena’s sister and brother-in-law faced a brutal insult from Rubab, leading to Sharjeena retaliating with equal intensity. The conflict reached a peak when Mustafa took a bold stand, defending Sharjeena against Adeel, Rubab, and their mother, showing viewers a powerful portrayal of loyalty and love.

Fans are going gaga over the episode, with one viewer commenting, “I love the fact that it is Sharjeena who actually gave Mustafa the confidence and strength to stand up for himself and his wife, and he did exactly that.” Another fan expressed, “Today’s episode is so satisfying, proving that when a husband stands up for his wife, no one can insult her, including his family.”

The show continues to air on ARY Digital, with new episodes released every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM, keeping viewers eagerly awaiting what happens next in Mustafa and Sharjeena’s story.

