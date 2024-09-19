Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Hania, Fahad get offer from India!

Islamabad: The Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa starrer Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is currently one of of the most talked-about television shows, not just in Pakistan but also in India. With its captivating storyline and outstanding performances, the show has captured the hearts of viewers on both sides of the border.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Latest Episode

The show follows the journey of Mustafa and Sharjeena, played by Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, as they navigate the complexities of love, conflict, and personal growth. Each episode is bringing new twists, keeping viewers engaged with the emotional ups and downs of the characters’ lives.

In the latest episode, Mustafa and Sharjeena leave their home and move into a new house, where they face the challenges of adjusting to a difficult and untidy living environment.

Fan Offers Free Flat in Exchange for More Episodes

The show’s immense popularity has led to a unique and humorous incident. A fan from India, deeply invested in the love story between Mustafa and Sharjeena, took to social media to offer a free flat in Delhi in exchange for additional episodes each week.

The fan commented, “Mustafa bhai, mera Delhi (India) mein flat khali pada hai… aap Sharjeena ko lekar yahan aa jao… kiraya bhi nahi lenge, bus hume week mein 2 episodes ke badle 4 dikha dena” (Mustafa, brother, my flat in Delhi is vacant… bring Sharjeena here, I won’t charge rent, just give us four episodes a week instead of two).

Fahad Mustafa responded to the humorous offer with a laugh, replying, “Hahahahaaa Kuin nahi” (Why not!). This lighthearted interaction not only delighted fans but also showcased the growing popularity of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum in India.

With 21 episodes aired so far, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum continues to attract a large audience, airing every Monday and Tuesday.