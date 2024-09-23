Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: ‘Pat Cummins in Pak drama’ tonight!

Islambad: What if we told you that you could see Australian cricket star Pat Cummins in the popular Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum? While you might be skeptical, let us make it clear that we are speaking about his doppelganger — Pakistani actor Emmad Afridi.

Afridi, who plays the character Adeel in the hit series, took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of himself, jokingly captioning it, “‘Pat Cummins in Pak drama’ tonight at 8pm #KabhiMaiKabhiTum.”

Fans were quick to notice his striking resemblance to the Australian cricketer, prompting a flurry of excitement across social media.

One fan commented, “I literally thought it was Pat Cummins.” Another added, “Let’s see what this ‘Pat Cummins’ will give us a chance to witness this time… (the hat trick or a wicket?).” A third user expressed enthusiasm, saying, “Hey Pat Cummins, love to see you in Pakistani drama. Really excited for today’s episode.”

Emmad Afridi is a well-known figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, having made a name for himself as a model and actor. He has starred in several successful TV dramas, including Cheekh and Jalan, both of which achieved remarkable popularity. His pairing with Saba Qamar in Cheekh was particularly well-received by audiences. Recently, he garnered attention for his role in the hit drama Jaan E Jahan.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum currently stands as one of the top ongoing Pakistani dramas, especially popular in India. The show features Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa in lead roles. New episodes air every Monday and Tuesday, keeping viewers eagerly engaged.