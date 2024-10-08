Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Sharjeena, Mustafa separation on cards

Islamabad: The ongoing hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, continues to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline. As the drama moves towards its climax, the 26th episode, which aired on Monday, has kept fans thoroughly engaged with some major plot twists.

In the latest episode, fans were delighted with Sharjeena’s pregnancy announcement. However, not everyone is pleased with the current direction the show is taking.

The promo for the upcoming 27th episode has sparked mixed reactions, leaving a section of the audience disappointed. The teaser showcased a tense situation between Sharjeena and Mustafa, with Mustafa becoming increasingly obsessed with money. His rude behavior towards Sharjeena and his self-proclaimed label of “kadwa karela” (bitter gourd) has upset many viewers.

Fans Worry About Sharjeena, Mustafa’s Potential Separation

The friction between the lead characters has sparked speculation among fans about a possible separation. Many are vocal about their disappointment on social media, hoping the writers won’t go down the route of splitting the beloved on-screen couple.

Mustafa’s obsession with money and changing behavior has left viewers concerned that this might lead to heartbreak for Sharjeena, a development they are not ready to accept.

While some viewers are still enjoying the drama’s twists, others feel that the plot is veering away from its initial charm.

One fan wrote, “Please don’t separate Sharjeena and Mustafa! Their love story is what’s keeping us all hooked!” Another added, “Mustafa’s sudden change is really heartbreaking to watch. I hope the writers don’t make him the villain.”

With the upcoming episode 27 set to air tonight, viewers are anxiously awaiting to see how the storyline will unfold. Will Sharjeena and Mustafa overcome this new hurdle in their relationship, or will their growing differences tear them apart?

Tune in to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum tonight, October 8, to see what happens next in Sharjeena and Mustafa’s story.