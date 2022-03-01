Kacha Badam singer Bhuban meets with car accident

Mumbai: Internet sensation ‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar has reportedly met with a car accident while learning to drive new car that he purchased recently. The incident took place on Monday in West Bengal post which the singer was immediately rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, Bhuban suffered minor injuries and has hurt his chest. More details are awaited.

For unversed, Bhuban became viral after his unique song ‘Kacha Badam’ caught netizens attention. He used his melodic pitch attract customers to sell peanuts (Kacha Badam) in exchange for old, broken items in Bengal. The video first went viral on social media, but it caught huge attention when two Bengali rappers made it peppy and released an official video that has received over 70 million views on YouTube.

The viral song ‘Kacha Badam’ has crossed boundaries and gripped people from across the world with more and more teenagers including celebrities joining the trend and grooving to the peppy tune.

Bhuban was recently spotted performing Live at a plush hotel, The Park in Kolkata. Hundreds of audience were seen cheering the singer and tapping their feet as he crooned Kacha Badam in full spirit.