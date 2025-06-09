Kacheguda Railway Station illuminated with façade lighting

Hyderabad: Union coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy, during a ceremony, inaugurated the newly-installed façade lighting of Kacheguda Railway Station on Monday, June 9, 2025.

A tourism initiative of the Centre, the façade of Kacheguda Railway Station has been illuminated at a cost of Rs 2.23 crore. The proposal was sanctioned by the Union tourism ministry, while the entire work has been executed by the Hyderabad division of the South Central Railway (SCR).

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said that keeping in mind the historical importance of the station’s building, the illumination of the façade lighting has been taken up using 775 modern LED lighting equipment.

He said that a 400 kilo watt per hour (KWP) rooftop solar power plant has been installed at the Kacheguda station for energy conservation, adding that this railway station was also on the top poistion in terms of digital transactions.

The members of ‘Kachi Welfare Sangham’ as the Kacheguda Railway Station got its name from the “KACHI” community which resided close to the station, were felicitated on the occasion.

Also Read Hyderabad: KTR takes jibe at Kishan reddy on Sitaphalmandi station elevator launch

Rajya Sabha Congress MP M Anil Kumar Yadav, Sirpur BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu, Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar also addressed the gathering on the occasion.