Kadiyam Srihari denies resignation rumours, vows to strengthen Congress

Kadiyam Srihari urges Congress workers to hoist the party flag in every village, clarifies he won't resign as MLA and will wait for Speaker’s verdict before announcing future plans.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th November 2025 10:38 am IST
Telangana: BRS senior Kadiyam Srihari, daughter join Congress
Kadiyam Srihari and Kadiyam Kavya joining the Congress. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Former deputy chief minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari has dismissed speculation about his resignation, clarifying that he has no plans to step down from his MLA post.

Speaking at a key constituency-level workers’ meeting held in Station Ghanpur, Jangaon district, on Monday, November 24, Srihari said, “Several rumours are circulating in the media about my resignation. I am not resigning from the MLA position. I will wait for the Speaker’s decision and announce my next course of action accordingly.”

Asserting his political identity, he said, “Kadiyam is a brand. My principle has always been to work with honesty and straightforwardness. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy holds respect for me, which is why the Station Ghanpur constituency in the undivided Warangal district has received substantial funding.”

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Congress flag must fly over every gram panchayat: Srihari

Calling upon party workers to strengthen the organisation ahead of the upcoming local body elections, Srihari urged, “In the Sarpanch elections, the Congress flag must fly over every gram panchayat in the constituency.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th November 2025 10:38 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button