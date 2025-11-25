Kadiyam Srihari denies resignation rumours, vows to strengthen Congress

Hyderabad: Former deputy chief minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari has dismissed speculation about his resignation, clarifying that he has no plans to step down from his MLA post.

Speaking at a key constituency-level workers’ meeting held in Station Ghanpur, Jangaon district, on Monday, November 24, Srihari said, “Several rumours are circulating in the media about my resignation. I am not resigning from the MLA position. I will wait for the Speaker’s decision and announce my next course of action accordingly.”

Also Read Notices served to Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari in MLA defection case

Asserting his political identity, he said, “Kadiyam is a brand. My principle has always been to work with honesty and straightforwardness. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy holds respect for me, which is why the Station Ghanpur constituency in the undivided Warangal district has received substantial funding.”

Congress flag must fly over every gram panchayat: Srihari

Calling upon party workers to strengthen the organisation ahead of the upcoming local body elections, Srihari urged, “In the Sarpanch elections, the Congress flag must fly over every gram panchayat in the constituency.”