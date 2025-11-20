Notices served to Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari in MLA defection case

Hyderabad: Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has issued fresh notices to two MLAs, Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, in the MLA defection case, according to media reports.

The Speaker had earlier issued notices to the 10 BRS MLAs accused of defecting to the Congress after the 2023 Assembly elections. Eight of them had submitted their affidavits; however, the Khairatabad and Ghanpur Station MLAs had sought more time.

The examination of the other eight concluded on November 20, after which the Speaker directed Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari to submit their affidavits immediately.

This action comes after the Supreme Court, on November 17, reprimanded Speaker Gaddam Prasad for delaying a decision on the defection petitions and asked him to decide on the matter within one week or face contempt charges.

MLA defection case

The Supreme Court on July 31 had ordered the Telangana Speaker to decide on the disqualification petitions filed by BRS within three months.

The hearings began on September 29 with T Prakash Goud, K Yadayya, Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy in the first batch, followed by Tellam Venkata Rao, M Sanjay Kumar, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and Arekapudi Gandhi in the second batch.

The hearings finally concluded on Wednesday, November 20.