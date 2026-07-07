Kadiyam Srihari meets endowments officers, Konda Surekha fumes

Kadiyam Srihari is one of the ten turncoat MLAs who, in the 2023 Assembly Elections, won on a BRS ticket, but later defected to the Congress.

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Kadiyam Srihari meets endowments officers, Konda Surekha fumes
Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday, July 7, shot a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleging breach of protocol by Ghanpur Station Assembly MLA Kadiyam Srihari.

She accused him of conducting a review meeting with her department officers without her knowledge.

“This is alarming and disturbing. How can an MLA bypass the Minister and issue directions to officials on matters relating to Endowments lands and other departmental issues?” read her letter.

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Reports suggest the review meeting was held on Monday and she was informed the following day. He discussed issues related to temples falling in his Assembly constituency. He also directed officials to furnish a copy of the Warangal Master Plan

“It is a clear violation of Rules of Business and an encroachment on ministerial authority,” she said, demanding disciplinary action against Kadiyam Srihari, terming it a deliberate move to belittle her and her position.

The outburst from Surekha comes amid the alleged ongoing rift between her and Congress legislators from the erstwhile Warangal district.

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Kadiyam Srihari is one of the ten turncoat MLAs who, in the 2023 Assembly Elections, won on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket, but later defected to the Congress. The BRS submitted a disqualification petition against him to the Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar under the Anti-Defection Law.

On March 11, the Speaker dismissed all petitions, allowing Srihari to retain his seat.

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