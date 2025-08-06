Islamabad: Pakistani singing sensation Aima Baig, best known for her work in Coke Studio Pakistan and popular OSTs across films and television, has officially tied the knot. The singer, who made headlines with her female rendition of the global hit Kahaani Suno, has married Raastah CEO Zain Ahmed in an intimate Nikah nikkah ceremony, as per several Pakistani portals.

Rumours about their relationship had been doing the rounds for a while, especially after the two made things Instagram official. From cozy dinner dates to vacations together, Aima and Zain have often been spotted enjoying each other’s company.

Now, the couple has entered a new chapter of their lives, as confirmed by Pakistani media reports. A leaked picture from their Nikah, reportedly held in Canada, went viral online last night.

Aima was previously engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri in 2021, after they met during the filming of Parey Hut Love. However, the couple parted ways in 2022.

One of the most popular singers of her generation, Aima Baig first rose to fame with the TV show Mazaaq Raat and later cemented her place in the music industry with hits from films like Lahore Se Aagey, Teefa in Trouble, and Chupan Chupai. She’s also known for her powerful performances at the Pakistan Super League ceremonies and has been honoured with three Lux Style Awards, along with a Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz.