Kajal Aggarwal chooses debut director for her next Tollywood project

Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal, one of the top actresses from South India, has worked with the biggest stars across the country. Kajal, who has acted alongside every big superstar from Tollywood to Bollywood, took a brief break from full-fledged roles, appearing in cameos and special projects. Her last outing was in the much-talked-about Sikandar opposite Salman Khan, but her massive fan base in Telugu states has been eagerly waiting to see her shine on home ground once again.

From Rumours to Reality

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal became the victim of a shocking death hoax when fake news spread that she had died in a road accident. She later stepped out in Mumbai on September 10, dismissing the baseless rumours and looking as graceful as ever.

Kajal’s royal Comeback

Kajal has a huge fan base in the Telugu states, and everyone has been waiting for her comeback in Tollywood. Now, that wait is finally over!

As per reports, Kajal Aggarwal is making her Tollywood comeback with a female-centric heroic film, expected to start shooting very soon. This project is backed by a leading big production house, and insiders call it one of the most ambitious ventures of the year.

Being such a huge star, Kajal is taking a daring step by giving an opportunity to a new-age outsider talent to direct her comeback film. Having already been part of prestigious projects like Ramayan, it takes guts for Kajal to trust a debutant with such a big milestone in her career.

Debut Director

Young debut director Raghav Ramayanam, a NYFA graduate and rising filmmaker. He is known for blending content with mass commercial appeal, and the industry buzz is that his style is fresh, unique, and made for today’s audience.

By teaming up with Kajal, Raghav is getting the kind of launch most debutants can only dream of. Insiders believe this collaboration will bring a never-before experience a mix of strong story, mass moments, and Kajal in her most powerful avatar yet.