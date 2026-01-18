Kajal Aggarwal shares the mantra she lived by in 2016

Mumbai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared her mantra for the year 2016. The ‘Singham’ actress firmly believed in the saying “work hard, party harder” back in the day.

Kajal revealed that ten years ago, her life was all about long days, late nights, chasing big dreams, and dancing like there was no tomorrow.

She took to her official Insta handle and posted some throwback glimpses, which included shooting for her movies, “Sardar Gabbar Singh”, “Khaidi 150”, “Vivegam”, and “Do Lafzon ki Kahaani”, hanging out with her loved ones, staying on top of her workout game, and also walking the red carpet for the Filmfare.

Turning back the clock, and reliving some fond memories, Kajal wrote the caption, “#NostalgiaProMax 2016 was work harddd, party harder, hustle always. Long days, late nights, big dreams and even bigger laughs. I chased goals like a pro, danced like tomorrow didn’t exist, and somehow made it all look effortless (sic).”

“Back when sass was feral and savage was a lifestyle, not a phase.

A year powered by ambition, caffeine and chaos- and honestly… I’d do it all over again”, she added.

In the meantime, Kajal decided to enter 2026 with hope, excitement, and an ‘open heart’.

Expressing her gratitude for all that 2025 had to offer, Kajal wrote on the photo-sharing app, “So much gratitude for a fabulous year gone by, and stepping into 2026 with hope, excitement, and an open heart.”.

Reflecting on the last month of 2025, she went on to add, “December has been deeply fulfilling- family, love, connection and reconnection, milestone birthdays of the people who matter most, celebrations, Neil’s annual day concert, laughter, tears, amazing work and signed even more exciting new projects, along with some truly beautiful travel. My heart feels full and grounded. Truly blessed to end the year this way.”