Hyderabad: After Devara, Jr NTR’s craze has only grown stronger, and fans are now counting days for his next big-screen explosion. That is why his collaboration with director Prashanth Neel, titled Dragon, is being talked about as one of the most hyped action films in the making.

Putting an end to the recent buzz about differences between Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel, the team has made it clear that everything is on track. The film’s shooting has already resumed, with a fresh schedule that began on December 13 at Ramoji Film City, where a specially erected set has been put in place for key scenes.

Kajol rumour, makers clarify

For weeks, rumours suggested Bollywood actress Kajol might play Jr NTR’s mother. However, the team has reportedly denied it clearly, saying, “Kajol has nothing to do with our film.”

Interestingly, Neel is also said to be planning a special song with NTR, and a top heroine may be roped in, with the shoot expected to stretch for two to three months.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR had taken a short break earlier to focus on physical transformation. He has been working on building muscle for a rugged, larger-than-life look, as the film is designed to showcase him in a powerful, high-voltage action avatar.

About Dragon

Dragon is mounted as a massive action entertainer, backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, with Ravi Basrur composing the music. Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead, adding a romantic track to this action-heavy drama.