Kajol decides to meet her younger self this Women’s Day

Mumbai: Actress Kajol celebrated Women’s Day 2025 in a unique way. She decided to meet her younger self on this special occasion.

Dropping an adorable video compilation of herself, Kajol penned on her IG, “Met my younger self for coffee today…She ordered a latte, I ordered an americano…She had a book in her hand and one in her bag …I had a Kindle…She was loud and strong, I was loud and gentler. She wore her jeans and t-shirt and looked at my jeans in wonder… She was blind to the looks of awe she got, I smiled at how people seemed to smile when they heard her laugh…She asked me how I had become as beautiful as my mother and grandmother? I answered it took me that long to see myself that way…”

Her post reflected how the diva has grown into herself over the years.

Every line of the beautiful caption showed a different side of Kajol’s wholesome personality.

A few days back, Kajol wished her sister and actress Tanishaa Mukerji on her birthday through a heartfelt social media post.

The ‘My Name Is Khan’ actress dropped an adorable birthday message wishing her baby sister the best for the future. Kajol shared a racy shot of Tanishaa on her IG, where she was seen flaunting her curves in a sexy yellow outfit.

“Another year older but let’s agree to stay the same age forever .. 10 and 6! Wish u the mostest and the bestest forever ..”, Kajol captioned the post.

Work-wise, Kajol will next be a part of Kayoze Irani’s directorial “Sarzameen”. The drama will also see Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others.

Over and above this, Kajol’s lineup further includes Charan Tej Uppalapati’s “Maharagni- Queen of Queens”. The project will see Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta in crucial roles.